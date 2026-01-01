The Curvv EV Empowered X 55 DARK, featuring a 55 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 502 km, is priced at ₹20.30 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Curvv EV Empowered X 55 DARK delivers a claimed single-charge range of 502 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Curvv EV Empowered X 55 DARK is available in 5 colour options: Virtual Sunrise, Empowered Oxide, Flame Red, Pristine White, Pure Grey.
The Curvv EV Empowered X 55 DARK is powered by a 55 kWh battery pack that allows for 502 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 7 Hours 54 MInutes (0 - 100 % ). The motor delivers 215 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Curvv EV Empowered X 55 DARK include the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara priced between ₹15.99 Lakhs - 20.21 Lakhs and the MG ZS EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 20.5 Lakhs.
The Curvv EV Empowered X 55 DARK has Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Boot-lid Opener, Follow me home headlamps, Emergency Call Button, Geo-fence, Find My Car, Smart Drive Information and Car Light Flashing & Honking via App.