Tata Curvv EV Specifications

Tata Curvv EV comes in seven electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Curvv EV measures 4,310 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,560 mm. The ground clearance of Curvv EV is 186 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Curvv EV sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less