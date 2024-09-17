HT Auto
Tata Curvv EV Front Right Side
Tata Curvv EV Left Side View
Tata Curvv EV Rear Left View
Tata Curvv EV Grille
Tata Curvv EV Antenna
Tata Curvv EV Door Handle
Tata Curvv EV Specifications

Tata Curvv EV is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 17,49,000 in India. It is available in 7 variants, 5 colour and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
4 out of 5
17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tata Curvv EV Specs

Tata Curvv EV comes in seven electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Curvv EV measures 4,310 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,560 mm. The ground clearance

Tata Curvv EV Specifications and Features

Empowered Plus A 55
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
55 kWh
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.6 seconds
Driving Range
585 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
215 Nm
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp
Max Motor Performance
165 bhp 215 Nm
Charging Time
7.9 Hours(7.2 kW AC Fast Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
160 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Ground Clearance
186 mm
Length
4310 mm
Wheelbase
2560 mm
Height
1637 mm
Width
1810 mm
Bootspace
500 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Adaptive
12V Power Outlets
4
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Analogue
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Headlights
LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
9
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.29 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)

Tata Curvv EV News

MG Windsor EV comes as the SAIC-owned carmaker's third electric car in India, directly challenging Tata Nexon EV. However, with its aggressive pricing and immediate arrival after the Curvv EV it, challenges the Tata electric coupe SUV as well.
MG Windsor EV vs Tata Curvv EV: What to pick between electric CUV & coupe SUV
17 Sept 2024
Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker received the keys to her Tata Curvv EV finished in Pure Grey with black wheels
2024 Paris Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker brings home the Tata Curvv EV
10 Sept 2024
Tata Curvv EV has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV offers up to 585 kms of range in a single charge. It comes packed with features like level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and more. It takes on MG ZS EV among compact electric SUVs in India.
First Tata Curvv EV delivered to P.R. Sreejesh, 2024 Olympics bronze medalist
8 Sept 2024
Tata Motors has launched the Curvv EV earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes equipped with two choices of battery packs including a 45 kWh unit and a 55 kWh unit.
Tata Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV range revised. Check new driving range figures
4 Sept 2024
Hyundai Creta EV is one of the most anticipated electric cars in India and it is expected to debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo in January next year.
Hyundai Creta EV to debut at 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo: Key facts about Tata Curvv EV & MG Windsor EV rival
29 Aug 2024
 Tata Curvv EV News

Tata Curvv EV Variants & Price List

Tata Curvv EV price starts at ₹ 17.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 21.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Curvv EV comes in 7 variants. Tata Curvv EV's top variant is Empowered Plus A 55.

Creative 45
17.49 Lakhs*
45 KWh
160 Kmph
502 Km
Accomplished 45
18.49 Lakhs*
45 KWh
160 Kmph
502 Km
Accomplished 55
19.25 Lakhs*
55 KWh
160 Kmph
585 Km
Accomplished Plus S 45
19.29 Lakhs*
45 KWh
160 Kmph
502 Km
Accomplished Plus S 55
19.99 Lakhs*
55 KWh
160 Kmph
585 Km
Empowered Plus 55
21.25 Lakhs*
55 KWh
160 Kmph
585 Km
Empowered Plus A 55
21.99 Lakhs*
55 KWh
160 Kmph
585 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

