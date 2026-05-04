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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Motors Expands Curvv Ev Lineup With New Seriesx Variants, Prices Start At 16.99 Lakh

Tata launches Curvv EV SeriesX variants, prices start at 16.99 lakh

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 04 May 2026, 14:29 pm
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  • Tata Curvv EV SeriesX variants get features such as Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, JBL audio system, and V2L functionality.

Tata Curvv EV SeriesX
Tata Motors has launched the Curvv EV SeriesX range in India with prices starting at ₹16.99 lakh and a claimed range of 502 km.
Tata Curvv EV SeriesX
Tata Motors has launched the Curvv EV SeriesX range in India with prices starting at ₹16.99 lakh and a claimed range of 502 km.
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Tata Motors has expanded the Curvv EV lineup with the launch of the new SeriesX variants in India. Prices for the new variants start at 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Curvv EV SeriesX brings two variants, Accomplished X 55 and Empowered X 55, both fitted with the long-range 55 kWh battery pack. These variants offer an ARAI-certified range of 502 km (P1+P2) on a single charge, while Tata claims the real-world C75 range stands at approximately 400 km.

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The electric coupe-SUV continues to be based on Tata’s acti.EV architecture, and it delivers 167 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. Tata is also offering a lifetime high-voltage battery warranty for the first owner, valid for up to 15 years from the date of registration.

The Accomplished X 55 variant gets features such as a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch digital displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera system with blind-spot monitoring, ventilated seats, leatherette upholstery, and rear sunshades.

Also Read : Nissan Gravite introduced with twin-cylinder CNG retrofitment kit

Meanwhile, the higher-spec Empowered X 55 adds features such as active seat ventilation, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, reclining rear seats, a larger 12.3-inch Harman infotainment touchscreen, a JBL nine-speaker audio system with subwoofer, Level 2 ADAS with 20 functions, 18-inch alloy wheels, V2V and V2L functionality, a frunk, and a gesture-controlled powered tailgate. The variant is also available in the #DARK edition.

Tata has also introduced a new Nitro Crimson exterior colour option alongside the existing colour palette.

Ex-showroom prices for the new Curvv.ev SeriesX range starts with the The Accomplished X 55 priced at 16.99 lakh, while the Empowered X 55 costs 19.19 lakh. The Empowered X 55 #DARK edition is priced at 19.49 lakh.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 04 May 2026, 14:29 pm IST
TAGS: electric cars electric vehicles ev tata curvv ev

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