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Tata Curvv EV Empowered X 55

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
19.99 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Curvv EV Empowered X 55

Curvv EV Empowered X 55 Prices

The Curvv EV Empowered X 55, featuring a 55 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 502 km, is priced at ₹19.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Curvv EV Empowered X 55 Range

The Curvv EV Empowered X 55 delivers a claimed single-charge range of 502 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Curvv EV Empowered X 55 Colours

The Curvv EV Empowered X 55 is available in 5 colour options: Virtual Sunrise, Empowered Oxide, Flame Red, Pristine White, Pure Grey.

Curvv EV Empowered X 55 Battery & Range

The Curvv EV Empowered X 55 is powered by a 55 kWh battery pack that allows for 502 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 215 Nm of torque.

Curvv EV Empowered X 55 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Curvv EV Empowered X 55 include the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara priced between ₹15.99 Lakhs - 20.21 Lakhs and the MG ZS EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 20.5 Lakhs.

Curvv EV Empowered X 55 Specs & Features

The Curvv EV Empowered X 55 has Smart Drive Information, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Headlight Height Adjuster, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote AC: On / Off via App and Breakdown Assistance Call Button.

Tata Curvv EV Empowered X 55 Price

Curvv EV Empowered X 55

₹19.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,19,000
Insurance
79,516
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,99,016
EMI@42,967/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tata Curvv EV Empowered X 55 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
55 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Front Axle)
Driving Range
502 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
215 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Drivetrain
FWD
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
186 mm
Length
4310 mm
Wheelbase
2560 mm
Height
1637 mm
Width
1810 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
447 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Mobile Application Features

Smart Drive Information
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Breakdown Assistance Call Button
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Service Reminder Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Air Purifier
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Drive Modes Names
3 - Eco, City & Sport
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Count
3

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Distance to empty
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Km
Battery Warranty (Years)
15 Years

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
4 JbL Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
HD Touch-screen

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear Headrests
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Tata Curvv EV Empowered X 55 EMI
EMI38,670 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
17,99,114
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
17,99,114
Interest Amount
5,21,085
Payable Amount
23,20,199

Tata Curvv EV other Variants

Curvv EV Accomplished X 55

₹17.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,99,000
Insurance
71,647
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,71,147
EMI@38,069/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Curvv EV Creative 45

₹18.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
76,703
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,42,203
EMI@39,596/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Curvv EV Accomplished 45

₹19.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
80,383
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,45,883
EMI@41,825/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Curvv EV Accomplished 55

₹20.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,25,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
83,180
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,24,680
EMI@43,518/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Curvv EV Accomplished Plus S 45

₹20.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,29,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
83,328
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,28,828
EMI@43,607/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Curvv EV Empowered X 55 DARK

₹20.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,49,000
Insurance
80,589
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,30,089
EMI@43,635/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Curvv EV Accomplished Plus S 55

₹21.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
85,904
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,01,404
EMI@45,167/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Curvv EV Empowered Plus 55

₹22.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,25,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
90,541
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,32,041
EMI@47,975/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55

₹23.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
85,158
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,00,658
EMI@49,450/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition

₹23.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,24,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
94,184
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,34,684
EMI@50,181/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tata Curvv EV Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

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15.99 - 20.21 Lakhs
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17.99 - 20.5 Lakhs
Curvv EVvsZS EV
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16.49 - 18.29 Lakhs
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15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs
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18.02 - 24.7 Lakhs
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