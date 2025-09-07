HT Auto
HT Auto
Hide Google Preferred Source Ribbon Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Vinfast Vf6 Vs Tata Curvv Ev Vs Hyundai Creta Electric Vs Mg Windsor Ev: Price Compared

Vinfast VF6 vs Curvv EV vs Creta Electric vs Windsor EV: Price compared

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sept 2025, 09:30 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

The Vinfast VF6 starts at 16.49 lakh, ex-showroom, and goes up to 18.29 lakh. 

VinFast VF6
Vinfast VF6 starts at ₹16.49 lakh, ex-showroom, and goes up to ₹18.29 lakh.
VinFast VF6
Vinfast VF6 starts at ₹16.49 lakh, ex-showroom, and goes up to ₹18.29 lakh.
View Personalised Offers on
Tata Curvv EV arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

VinFast has made its entry into the Indian market with the introduction of the VF6, its maiden electric SUV for the nation. The mid-size EV enters the market at a time when competition is heating up, with Hyundai, Tata and MG already settling in. Priced aggressively against rivals, the VF6 aims to find space in a segment where value, range and features are closely scrutinised by buyers.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

VinFast VF6 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The VinFast VF6 enters the market at 16.49 lakh for the base Earth trim, with the higher Wind Infinity version priced at 18.29 lakh. This positions it in between the Windsor and the rest of the segment. The MG Windsor EV is the most affordable of the four, ranging from 13.50 lakh to 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is undercutting the competition considerably and is targeted towards first-generation EV buyers.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon502 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta Ev (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon473 km
₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon627 Km
₹ 21.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VinFast VF9
BatteryCapacity Icon123 kwh Range Icon531 km
₹ 65 - 67 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz EV
BatteryCapacity Icon26 kWh Range Icon306 km
₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Safari Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Safari EV
₹ 26 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : VinFast VF6 and VF7 launched in India, prices start at 16.49 lakh

The Tata Curvv EV is placed slightly above, with prices ranging from 17.49 lakh to 21.99 lakh based on battery capacity and variant. Tata has aimed at offering both 45 kWh and 55 kWh, hence the range.

At the upper end, the Hyundai Creta Electric commands a wider bracket, starting from 17.99 lakh and stretching to 23.49 lakh. This makes it the most expensive of the lot, reflecting Hyundai’s attempt to cover multiple range and feature points within the same nameplate.

VinFast VF6: Specifications and features

The VF6 is offered with a 59.6 kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor producing 204 hp and 310 Nm of torque. VinFast claims a WLTP range of up to 480 km, which is competitive for the segment. The SUV can accelerate from 0–100 kmph in under 9 seconds.

In terms of size, the VF6 measures 4,241 mm in length, 1,834 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,730 mm, placing it close to mid-size SUV benchmarks. On equipment, the VF6 brings in a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, head-up display, panoramic roof, and a suite of Level 2 ADAS functions. Safety is addressed with seven airbags and electronic stability aids, while cabin comfort is boosted by connected car technology and wireless charging.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 07 Sept 2025, 09:30 am IST
TAGS: buyer guide

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.