hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsTataCurvv EVAccomplished X 55
Curvv EVPriceRangeSpecifications
Tata Curvv EV Front Right Side
1/21
Tata Curvv EV Right Side View
2/21
Tata Curvv EV Front Left Side
3/21
Tata Curvv EV Front View
4/21
Tata Curvv EV Left Side View
5/21
Tata Curvv EV Rear Left Side
View all Images
6/21

Tata Curvv EV Accomplished X 55

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
17.71 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Curvv EV Accomplished X 55

Curvv EV Accomplished X 55 Prices

The Curvv EV Accomplished X 55, featuring a 55 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 502 km, is priced at ₹17.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Curvv EV Accomplished X 55 Range

The Curvv EV Accomplished X 55 delivers a claimed single-charge range of 502 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Curvv EV Accomplished X 55 Colours

The Curvv EV Accomplished X 55 is available in 5 colour options: Virtual Sunrise, Empowered Oxide, Flame Red, Pristine White, Pure Grey.

Curvv EV Accomplished X 55 Battery & Range

The Curvv EV Accomplished X 55 is powered by a 55 kWh battery pack that allows for 502 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 7 Hours 54 MInutes. The motor delivers 215 Nm of torque.

Curvv EV Accomplished X 55 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Curvv EV Accomplished X 55 include the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara priced between ₹15.99 Lakhs - 20.21 Lakhs and the MG ZS EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 20.5 Lakhs.

Curvv EV Accomplished X 55 Specs & Features

The Curvv EV Accomplished X 55 has Smart Drive Information, Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, One Touch - Up, Follow me home headlamps, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.

Tata Curvv EV Accomplished X 55 Price

Curvv EV Accomplished X 55

₹17.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,99,000
Insurance
71,647
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,71,147
EMI@38,069/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tata Curvv EV Accomplished X 55 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
55 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Front Axle)
Driving Range
502 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.6 s
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
215 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Drivetrain
FWD
Charging Time
7 Hours 54 MInutes
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Capacity

Bootspace
447 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4310 mm
Ground Clearance
186 mm
Wheelbase
2560 mm
Height
1637 mm
Width
1810 mm

Mobile Application Features

Smart Drive Information
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Breakdown Assistance Call Button
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Service Reminder Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Air Purifier
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Drive Modes Names
3 - Eco, City & Sport
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Count
3

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Distance to empty
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
No
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Km
Battery Warranty (Years)
15 Years

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Speakers
4 JBL speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Display
HD Touch-screen
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP) Rating
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear Headrests
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Tata Curvv EV Accomplished X 55 EMI
EMI34,262 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
15,94,032
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
15,94,032
Interest Amount
4,61,686
Payable Amount
20,55,718

Tata Curvv EV other Variants

Curvv EV Creative 45

₹18.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
76,703
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,42,203
EMI@39,596/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Curvv EV Accomplished 45

₹19.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
80,383
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,45,883
EMI@41,825/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Curvv EV Empowered X 55

₹19.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,19,000
Insurance
79,516
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,99,016
EMI@42,967/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Curvv EV Accomplished 55

₹20.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,25,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
83,180
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,24,680
EMI@43,518/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Curvv EV Accomplished Plus S 45

₹20.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,29,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
83,328
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,28,828
EMI@43,607/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Curvv EV Empowered X 55 DARK

₹20.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,49,000
Insurance
80,589
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,30,089
EMI@43,635/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Curvv EV Accomplished Plus S 55

₹21.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
85,904
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,01,404
EMI@45,167/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Curvv EV Empowered Plus 55

₹22.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,25,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
90,541
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,32,041
EMI@47,975/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55

₹23.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
85,158
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,00,658
EMI@49,450/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Dark Edition

₹23.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,24,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
94,184
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,34,684
EMI@50,181/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tata Curvv EV Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

15.99 - 20.21 Lakhs
+5
Curvv EVvse Vitara
MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV

17.99 - 20.5 Lakhs
Curvv EVvsZS EV
VinFast VF6

VinFast VF6

16.49 - 18.29 Lakhs
+1
Curvv EVvsVF6
Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs
Curvv EVvsXUV 400 EV
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

18.02 - 24.7 Lakhs
+3
Curvv EVvsCreta EV

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Top Electric Cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹19.95 - 30.2 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

₹10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

₹21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Cars

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

BMW X6

BMW X6

1.78 Cr
Check EMI Offers
Citroen eC3X

Citroen eC3X

11.99 - 13.26 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
MINI Countryman C

MINI Countryman C

47.5 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2.2 - 2.38 Cr
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

7.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.49 - 24.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.39 - 22.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda Kodiaq RS

Skoda Kodiaq RS

45 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Renault Kwid Facelift

Renault Kwid Facelift

4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Nissan Tekton

Nissan Tekton

11 - 18 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers