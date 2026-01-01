The Curvv EV Accomplished X 55, featuring a 55 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 502 km, is priced at ₹17.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Curvv EV Accomplished X 55 delivers a claimed single-charge range of 502 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Curvv EV Accomplished X 55 is available in 5 colour options: Virtual Sunrise, Empowered Oxide, Flame Red, Pristine White, Pure Grey.
The Curvv EV Accomplished X 55 is powered by a 55 kWh battery pack that allows for 502 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 7 Hours 54 MInutes. The motor delivers 215 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Curvv EV Accomplished X 55 include the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara priced between ₹15.99 Lakhs - 20.21 Lakhs and the MG ZS EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 20.5 Lakhs.
The Curvv EV Accomplished X 55 has Smart Drive Information, Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, One Touch - Up, Follow me home headlamps, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.