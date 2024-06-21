Mahindra Thar Armada spotted ahead of launch. Check out the changes

There is no hiding the fact that Mahindra has been working on a 5-door version of the Thar for quite some time now. It is expected to be called ‘Thar Armada’ as the brand filed a patent for the moniker and it would launch around 15th August. The upcoming SUV was recently spotted on the Indian roads and the new spy shots do reveal some new details.

The spy shots reveal that the Thar Armada will come with a new set of circular headlamps in the front. They would be LED units along with a projector setup. The marker lights on the front fenders would still be there along with fog lamps in the bumper. Apart from this, there is a slightly revised grille that does look more aggressive than the one found on the three-door Thar.

At the rear, there is a new set of tail lamps that use LED units. There is also a new design for the alloy wheels which are expected to measure 18-inches in size. The lower variants will come with steel wheels.

The main difference between the 3-door Thar and the 5-door Thar is the wheelbase size. The 5-door will get a longer wheelbase which would help Mahindra in adding a set of rear doors for the rear occupants. This would help in making the ingress and egress better.

Mahindra has updated the rear lighting elements as well. (Facebook/ Sandeep Sreeram)

Mahindra Thar Armada: Interior

The previous spy shots have revealed a few features of the upcoming Thar 5-door. The SUV will come with a new touchscreen infotainment system that debuted with the XUV400 Pro. There would be an automatic climate control system and an electric sunroof. The steering wheel would also be new and it will be shared with the Scorpio N.

Mahindra Thar Armada: Specs

In terms of powertrain options, the Thar 5-door will come with a petrol as well as a diesel powertrain. The petrol unit is a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine whereas the diesel engine is a 2.2-litre unit. Both engines will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It is expected that the company will offer rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive powertrains.

