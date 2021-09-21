Mahindra Marazzo Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mahindra Marazzo comes in six diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Marazzo measures 4,585 mm in length, 1,866 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,760 mm. A eight-seat model, Mahindra Marazzo sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mahindra Marazzo price starts at ₹ 12.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 14.57 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Marazzo comes in 6 variants. Mahindra Marazzo top variant price is ₹ 14.43 Lakhs.
₹12.3 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹12.3 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹13.42 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹13.5 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹14.35 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹14.43 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
