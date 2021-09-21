HT Auto
1/19
2/19
3/19
4/19
5/19
View all Images
6/19

Mahindra Marazzo Specifications

Mahindra Marazzo is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 12,30,000 in India. It is available in 6 variants, 1497.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual.
12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
23 Offers Available
Check latest Offers

Mahindra Marazzo Specs

Mahindra Marazzo comes in six diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Marazzo measures 4,585 mm in length, 1,866 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,760 mm. A eight-seat model, ...Read More

Mahindra Marazzo Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
M6 Plus 8 STR
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.33
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
779.85
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.25
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Height
1774
Length
4585
Width
1866
Wheelbase
2760
Bootspace
190
No of Seating Rows
3
Fuel Tank Capacity
45
Seating Capacity
8
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)

Mahindra Marazzo Alternatives

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra Scorpio-N

11.99 - 19.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Marazzo vs Scorpio-N
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Marazzo vs Safari
Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Marazzo vs Scorpio Clas...
UPCOMING
Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

10 - 15 Lakhs
Check C3 Aircross details
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Hyundai Stargazer

Hyundai Stargazer

10 Lakhs Onwards
Check Stargazer details
View similar Cars

Mahindra Marazzo News

Mahindra launched the new generation Bolero SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra Bolero Neo, Scorpio, Marazzo prices hiked. Check new price list
21 Sept 2021
Mahindra XUV700
XUV700, Scorpio lead Mahindra to highest-ever SUV sales in July
1 Aug 2023
The Mahindra Scorpio N pickup concept will carry the legacy of the Mahindra Scorpio pickup truck and it will first break cover in South Africa.
Mahindra Scorpio N pickup concept teased online ahead of August 15 debut. Know more
30 Jul 2023
The Mahindra Roxor off-roader can now be produced and sold in the US
US Court allows Mahindra to sell Roxor off-roader as Jeep loses case. Details
21 Jul 2023
Mahindra Scorpio Classic is finished in a special Army Green colour scheme.
First batch of Mahindra Scorpio Classic delivered to Indian Army
19 Jul 2023
View all
 

Mahindra Marazzo Variants & Price List

Mahindra Marazzo price starts at ₹ 12.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 14.57 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Marazzo comes in 6 variants. Mahindra Marazzo top variant price is ₹ 14.43 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
M2 7 STR
12.3 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
M2 8 STR
12.3 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
M4 Plus 7 STR
13.42 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
M4 Plus 8 STR
13.5 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
M6 Plus 7 STR
14.35 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
M6 Plus 8 STR
14.43 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Mahindra Cars

Trending Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Mahindra Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details