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Mahindra Marazzo Front Left View
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Mahindra Marazzo Grille
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Mahindra Marazzo Headlight
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Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
18.06 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Mahindra Marazzo Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Mileage17.33 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Marazzo specs and features

Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR

Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR Prices

The Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR, equipped with a 1.5L Turbocharged I4 and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹18.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR Mileage

All variants of the Marazzo deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.33 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR Engine and Transmission

The Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 121 bhp @ 3500 rpm and 300 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.

Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Marazzo's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.91 Lakhs - 20.11 Lakhs or the Mahindra Scorpio priced between ₹13 Lakhs - 17 Lakhs.

Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR Specs & Features

The Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator, Average Speed and Average Fuel Consumption.

Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR Price

Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR

₹18.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,27,800
RTO
2,06,975
Insurance
70,250
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,05,525
EMI@38,808/mo
Add to Compare
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Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
779.85 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.33 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.25
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam
Rear Tyres
215 / 65 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4585 mm
Wheelbase
2760 mm
Height
1774 mm
Width
1866 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Bootspace
190 liters
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 liters

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
6 Way

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 km

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Digital Display

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Geo-Fence
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR EMI
EMI34,927 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
16,24,972
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
16,24,972
Interest Amount
4,70,647
Payable Amount
20,95,619

Mahindra Marazzo other Variants

Marazzo M2 8 STR

₹16.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,05,900
RTO
1,87,738
Insurance
65,764
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,59,902
EMI@35,678/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Marazzo M2 7 STR

₹16.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,05,900
RTO
1,87,738
Insurance
65,764
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,59,902
EMI@35,678/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Marazzo M4 Plus 8 STR

₹18.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,35,700
RTO
2,07,962
Insurance
70,541
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,14,703
EMI@39,005/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Marazzo M6 Plus 7 STR

₹19.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,30,000
RTO
2,19,750
Insurance
74,011
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,24,261
EMI@41,360/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Marazzo M6 Plus 8 STR

₹19.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,37,900
RTO
2,20,738
Insurance
74,302
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,33,440
EMI@41,557/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mahindra Marazzo Alternatives

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