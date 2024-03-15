Saved Articles

Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR

6/19
15.75 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra Marazzo Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Mileage17.33 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Marazzo specs and features

Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR Latest Updates

Marazzo is a 7 seater SUV which has 6 variants. The price of Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 15.75 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: 1.5L Turbocharged I4
  • Max Torque: 300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45
  • BootSpace: 190
    • Mileage of M4 Plus 7 STR is 17.33 kmpl....Read More

    Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR Price

    M4 Plus 7 STR
    ₹15.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    13,54,509
    RTO
    1,74,144
    Insurance
    46,218
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    15,75,371
    EMI@33,861/mo
    Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.5L Turbocharged I4
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    779.85
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    17.33
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    121 bhp @ 3500 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.25
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 65 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Twist Beam
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 65 R16
    Length
    4585
    Wheelbase
    2760
    Height
    1774
    Width
    1866
    Bootspace
    190
    No of Seating Rows
    3
    Seating Capacity
    7
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Third Row AC
    Blower, Vents on Roof
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    6 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Digital Display
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    60:40 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black and Beige
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Captain Seats
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR EMI
    EMI30,475 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    14,17,833
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    14,17,833
    Interest Amount
    4,10,653
    Payable Amount
    18,28,486

    Mahindra Marazzo other Variants

    M2 8 STR
    ₹14.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,42,157
    RTO
    1,60,100
    Insurance
    43,521
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    14,46,278
    EMI@31,086/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    M2 7 STR
    ₹14.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    M4 Plus 8 STR
    ₹15.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    M6 Plus 7 STR
    ₹16.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    M6 Plus 8 STR
    ₹16.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
