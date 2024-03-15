Marazzo is a 8 seater SUV which has 6 variants. The price of Marazzo M6 Plus 8 STR (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 16.93 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &Marazzo is a 8 seater SUV which has 6 variants. The price of Marazzo M6 Plus 8 STR (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 16.93 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of M6 Plus 8 STR is 45 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Gear Indicator and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5L Turbocharged I4
Max Torque: 300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 45
BootSpace: 190
Mileage of M6 Plus 8 STR is 17.33 kmpl.