hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsMarazzo vs Scorpio N [2022-2026]

Mahindra Marazzo vs Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Marazzo Scorpio n [2022-2026]
BrandMahindraMahindra
Price₹ 14.06 Lakhs₹ 13.49 Lakhs
Mileage17.3 kmpl12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1997 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 8 STR
₹14.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Mahindra Marazzo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Steering Control
Left Side View
Grille
Right Side View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged I42.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
779.85 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm370 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.33 kmpl12.17 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 3500 rpm200 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.25-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 65 R16245 / 65 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double WishboneDouble Wishbone Suspension with Coil over Shocks with FDD & MTV-CL
Rear Suspension
Twist BeamPentalink Suspension with WATT’s Linkage with FDD & MTV-CL
Rear Tyres
215 / 65 R16245 / 65 R17
No of Seating Rows
33 Rows
Bootspace
190 litres-
Seating Capacity
8 Person7 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 liters57 litres
Length
4585 mm4662 mm
Wheelbase
2760 mm2750 mm
Height
1774 mm1857 mm
Width
1866 mm1917 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyWith Key
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3 Years3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 km-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
MP3 Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 splitNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchBench
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black and Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,59,90215,25,423
Ex-Showroom Price
14,05,90013,49,000
RTO
1,87,7381,46,900
Insurance
65,76429,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,67732,787
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong visual cuesPremium cabinExhaustive feature list

Cons

Limited third-row spacePricey top variant

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The year 2024 witnessed the discontinuation of some interesting cars and bikes. Many of the discontinued cars this year were electric vehicles.
Mahindra Marazzo to Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Cars & bikes that bid adieu India in 2024
29 Dec 2024
Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
Mahindra launched the new generation Bolero SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra Bolero Neo, Scorpio, Marazzo prices hiked. Check new price list
21 Sept 2021
The updated 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift has begun reaching customers.
2026 Mahindra Scorpio N deliveries commence
13 Aug 2026
The Mahindra Marazzo has been delisted from the brand website confirming its demise from the automaker's SUV-dominant range
Mahindra Marazzo delisted from brand website. End of the road for the MPV?
4 Jul 2024
The Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup was previously showcased as the Global Pik Up.
Mahindra Scorpio N pickup launching tomorrow: What to expect from Toyota Hilux alternative
13 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the quintessential traits of the SUV in its new avatar, and is quite different from what its more modern version Scorpio-N has to offer. Mahindra hopes that Scorpio Classic will continue to be one of their best-selling models.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
3 Sept 2022
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
6 Sept 2022
Mahindra has already despatched 1,837 units of BE 6 and XEV 9e to dealers across India. The test drives for the electric SUVs began in several cities towards the end of last year.
Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e bookings open. Check delivery date, price, range, battery details
14 Feb 2025
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
15 Nov 2019
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs have achieved five-star safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both the electric SUVs secured highest points among Indian EVs in crash tests held at Bharat NCAP.
Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 emerge as India's safest EVs with 5-star safety ratings at Bharat NCAP
16 Jan 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers