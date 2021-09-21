What is the on-road price of Mahindra Marazzo in Bangalore? The Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR is priced on the road at Rs 17,86,977 in Bangalore.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Marazzo in Bangalore? The Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR will have RTO charges of Rs 2,75,277 in Bangalore.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mahindra Marazzo in Bangalore? The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR in Bangalore is Rs 71,800.

What is the detailed breakup of Mahindra Marazzo in Bangalore? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Marazzo in Bangalore: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 14,39,400, RTO - Rs. 2,75,277, Insurance - Rs. 71,800, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Marazzo in ##cityName## is Rs. 17,86,977.

