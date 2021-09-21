HT Auto
Mahindra Marazzo On Road Price in Bangalore

Mahindra Marazzo Left View
Mahindra Marazzo Left Side View
Mahindra Marazzo Right Side View
Mahindra Marazzo Top View
Mahindra Marazzo Side Mirror
Mahindra Marazzo Taillight
17.87 - 20.83 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Marazzo Price in Bangalore

Mahindra Marazzo on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 17.87 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Marazzo top variant goes up to Rs. 19.53 Lakhs in Bangalore. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR₹ 17.87 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR₹ 17.87 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR₹ 19.42 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 8 STR₹ 19.53 Lakhs
Mahindra Marazzo Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

M2 8 STR
₹17.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,39,400
RTO
2,75,277
Insurance
71,800
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
17,86,977
EMI@38,409/mo
M2 7 STR
₹17.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹19.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹19.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Mahindra Marazzo Alternatives

Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra Scorpio-N

13.6 - 24.54 Lakhs
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Marazzo News

Mahindra launched the new generation Bolero SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra Bolero Neo, Scorpio, Marazzo prices hiked. Check new price list
21 Sept 2021
2024 Force Gurkha SUV will take on the likes of Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny in the lifestyle vehicle segment. Gurkha SUV has been launched in both three-door and five-door options to take on rivals.
Force Gurkha 3-door SUV vs Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny: Price comparison
3 May 2024
Mahindra posted a double-digit year-on-year sales growth in April 2024 amid the maddening rush for SUVs.
Scorpio N, Thar, XUV700 help Mahindra to post 18% SUV sales growth in April
2 May 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO is essentially an updated version of XUV300 and comes revising the competition with Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Kia Sonet.
Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Kia Sonet: Which compact SUV to choose
2 May 2024
Previously, only premium cars featured ADAS technology, but now many mass-market vehicles also incorporate ADAS technologies.
Looking for a vehicle with ADAS? Here are top 5 most affordable options
1 May 2024
Mahindra Videos

Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki's dominance in the MPV segment
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
15 Nov 2019
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Mahindra Marazzo FAQs

The Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR is priced on the road at Rs 17,86,977 in Bangalore.
The Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR will have RTO charges of Rs 2,75,277 in Bangalore.
The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR in Bangalore is Rs 71,800.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Marazzo in Bangalore: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 14,39,400, RTO - Rs. 2,75,277, Insurance - Rs. 71,800, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Marazzo in ##cityName## is Rs. 17,86,977.
The top model of the Mahindra Marazzo is the Mahindra M6 Plus 8 STR, which costs Rs. 19,52,614 on the road in Bangalore.
Mahindra Marazzo's on-road price in Bangalore starts at Rs. 17,86,977 and rises to Rs. 19,52,614. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Mahindra Marazzo in Bangalore will be Rs. 36,233. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

