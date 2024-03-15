Marazzo is a 7 seater SUV which has 6 variants. The price of Marazzo M2 7 STR (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.46 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Marazzo is a 7 seater SUV which has 6 variants. The price of Marazzo M2 7 STR (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.46 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of M2 7 STR is 45 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Gear Indicator and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5L Turbocharged I4 Max Torque: 300 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 BootSpace: 190 Mileage of M2 7 STR is 17.33 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less