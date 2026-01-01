|Engine
|1497 cc
|Mileage
|17.33 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Marazzo M2 7 STR, equipped with a 1.5L Turbocharged I4 and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹16.60 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Marazzo deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.33 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Marazzo M2 7 STR is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 121 bhp @ 3500 rpm and 300 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the Marazzo's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.91 Lakhs - 20.11 Lakhs or the Mahindra Scorpio priced between ₹13 Lakhs - 17 Lakhs.
The Marazzo M2 7 STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Distance to Empty.