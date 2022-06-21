Home > New Cars > Mahindra > Marazzo > Mahindra Marazzo On Road Price in Pune

Mahindra Marazzo On Road Price

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo Price List, Specifications and Features

M2 8 STR

1497 cc | 121 bhp |

₹ 14.84 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
1,242,157
RTO
181,902
Insurance
59,738
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
1,484,297
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹23,135
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Length
4585
Wheelbase
2760
Height
1774
Width
1866
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
With Key
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
No
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch - Up
No
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
779.85
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.33
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Minimum Turning Radius
5.25
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
215 / 65 R16
Bootspace
190
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
8
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Locate Mahindra Dealers in Delhi

Sahyadri Motors

mapicon
Survey No 43/1, 44/1/1,near Pashan Sus Bridge,near Pashankar Auto,pune Mumbai Highway,banner,pune, Pune, Maharashtra 411045
phoneicon
+91 - 7350555566
   

Silver Jubilee Motors

mapicon
12, Moledina Road,camp,pune,, Pune, Maharashtra 411001
phoneicon
+91 - 9075026183
   

Silver Jubilee Motors

mapicon
Block T24, T25,t26,bhosari Industrial Area,pune, Pune, Maharashtra 411026
phoneicon
+91 - 2039971818
   

Unnati Motors

mapicon
City Space Project, Opp. Innorbit Mall,viman Nagar,ahmadnagar Road,pune, Pune, Maharashtra 411014
phoneicon
+91 - 7030945403

