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Mahindra Marazzo vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Jimny Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Marazzo Jimny
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 14.06 Lakhs₹ 12.31 Lakhs
Mileage17.3 kmpl16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 8 STR
₹14.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Marazzo Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged I4K15B
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
779.85 km678 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.33 kmpl16.94 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 3500 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.255.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 65 R16195 / 80 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 65 R16195 / 80 R15
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Bootspace
190 litres208 litres
Seating Capacity
8 Person4 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 liters40 litres
Length
4585 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2760 mm2590 mm
Height
1774 mm1720 mm
Width
1866 mm1645 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3 Years-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 km-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
MP3 Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No40:40 split
Interior Colours
Black and Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
PartialInclined
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,59,90213,98,056
Ex-Showroom Price
14,05,90012,31,500
RTO
1,87,7381,27,980
Insurance
65,76438,076
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,67730,049
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact proportionsRelatively spacious cabinSerious off-road skills

Cons

Doesn't have a commanding road presenceAT could have been more polished

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