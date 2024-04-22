Mahindra XUV 3XO to debut next week: What we know so far

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to launch the XUV 3XO on April 29, which will come as a revised version of the XUV300 compact SUV. Ahead of that, the bookings for the SUV have already commenced at the dealership level. The homegrown automobile giant has already teased the upcoming SUV multiple times giving us a preview of what it would look like inside and out. The SUV looks completely different in the teaser images from the current model. Expect it to come loaded with a wide range of features as well, enhancing its appeal to customers over XUV300.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will be positioned in a segment that is considered as one of the most intensely competitive one in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The compact SUV segment has some fierce rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai venue Kia Sonet and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, with whom the upcoming XUV 3XO will have to compete.

Here is a comprehensive view of what we know so far about the Mahindra XUV 3XO.