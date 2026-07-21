In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Safari and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Safari Price starts at Rs. 13.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol MT and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Safari: 1498 cc engine, 14.5 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Safari vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Safari
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 13.29 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|839 km/charge
|Mileage
|14.5 to 16.3 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-