In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Alcazar and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Alcazar: 1482 cc engine, 17.5 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alcazar vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alcazar
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|839 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.5 to 20.4 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-