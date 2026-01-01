|Engine
|1987 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid(Electric+Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Innova Hycross VX Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic (e-CVT) 8 STR, equipped with a TNGA 5th Generation Hybrid with 2.0L 4 Cylinder, In-Line, 16 Valve, DOHC, VVTi Engine and Automatic, is listed at ₹33.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Innova Hycross offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Innova Hycross VX Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic (e-CVT) 8 STR is available in 5 colour options: Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, Attitude Black, Silver Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Super White.
The Innova Hycross VX Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic (e-CVT) 8 STR is powered by a 1987 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 197.13 bhp@6000rpm and 188 Nm@4400-5200rpm of torque.
In the Innova Hycross's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Safari priced between ₹13.4 Lakhs - 26.91 Lakhs or the Mahindra XUV 7XO priced between ₹13.99 Lakhs - 25.79 Lakhs.
The Innova Hycross VX Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic (e-CVT) 8 STR has Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Tachometer, Shift Indicator, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning and Clock.