Toyota Innova Hycross Specifications

Toyota Innova Hycross is a 7-8 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 18,30,000 in India. It is available in 8 variants, 1987.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Toyota Innova Hycross Specs

Toyota Innova Hycross comes in four petrol variant and four Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Innova Hycross measures 4,755 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and has a

Toyota Innova Hycross Specifications and Features

ZX (O) Hybrid 7 STR
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
188 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (EV/Hybrid) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
23.24 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
184 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
TNGA 5th Generation Hybrid
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Driving Range
1208 Km
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Front Seats
Drivetrain
FWD
Engine
1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
18 / 50 R225
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Torsion beam
Rear Tyres
18 / 50 R225
Height
1790 mm
Length
4755 mm
Width
1850 mm
Wheelbase
2850 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
52 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
3
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
8 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front, Second & Third
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
9
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable
Interior Colours
Black/Dark Cheshnut
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

19.99 - 25.43 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Innova Hycro... vs Innova Cryst...
UPCOMING
MG G10

MG G10

24 - 30 Lakhs
Check G10 details
Toyota Innova Hycross News

The price hike affects all models in Toyota's lineup
Toyota Glanza, Innova Hycross, Fortuner get expensive from July 5
6 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the most expensive car the automaker has ever launched and it is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Brothers from different brands
6 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto premium MPV, to be introduced on July 5, will come with panoramic sunroof (left).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto premium MPV, based on Toyota Innova HyCross, to get panoramic sunroof
2 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto premium MPV is based on Toyota Innova HyCross (bottom) and will make its debut on July 5.
Maruti Invicto vs Toyota Innova HyCross: Which one should be your pick?
30 Jun 2023
The Toyota Innova Zenix is identical to the India-spec Innova Hycross but is offered in fewer variants
Toyota Innova Hycross launched as the Innova Zenix in Malaysia. What's different?
24 Jun 2023
Toyota Innova Hycross Variants & Price List

Toyota Innova Hycross price starts at ₹ 18.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 28.97 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Innova Hycross comes in 8 variants. Toyota Innova Hycross top variant price is ₹ 28.97 Lakhs.

G-SLF 7 STR
18.3 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Petrol
Automatic
G-SLF 8 STR
18.35 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GX 7 STR
19.15 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GX 8 STR
19.2 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Petrol
Automatic
VX Hybrid 7 STR
24.01 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
VX Hybrid 8 STR
24.06 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
ZX Hybrid 7 STR
28.33 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
ZX (O) Hybrid 7 STR
28.97 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

