Toyota Innova Hycross Specifications

Toyota Innova Hycross comes in four petrol variant and four Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Innova Hycross measures 4,755 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. A seven-seat model, Toyota Innova Hycross sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Toyota Innova Hycross price starts at ₹ 18.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 28.97 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Innova Hycross comes in 8 variants. Toyota Innova Hycross top variant price is ₹ 28.97 Lakhs.
₹18.3 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹18.35 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹19.15 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹19.2 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹24.01 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹24.06 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹28.33 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹28.97 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
