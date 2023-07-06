Toyota Innova Hycross Specifications

Toyota Innova Hycross comes in four petrol variant and four Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Innova Hycross measures 4,755 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. A seven-seat model, Toyota Innova Hycross sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less