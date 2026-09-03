5 EVs I would buy instead of spending ₹15 lakh on a petrol car
If you are planning to buy a petrol car at around a budget of ₹15 lakh, why not think of an electric car instead?
It is an erratic situation for the petrol-run passenger vehicle market. Consumers who want to buy a petrol car often feel confused by the shifting government policies. The ethanol blending program and the alleged adverse impact of E20 on petrol vehicles have pushed many potential buyers into a great dilemma about their possible vehicle purchase. In this scenario, if you are planning to buy a petrol car at around a budget of ₹15 lakh, why not think of an electric car instead?
The new-age electric cars available in the Indian market often offer highly compelling, feature-rich alternatives that promise drastically lower running costs compared to their petrol alternatives. Also, moving to the electric vehicle segment from ICE at this price point no longer means compromising on space, safety, as well as technology. Not only that, modern electric cars are reliable and equally capable machines as their ICE counterparts.
Here is a quick look at the five electric cars I would pick instead of spending ₹15 lakh on a petrol car.
For quite some time, the MG Windsor EV remained the bestselling electric car in India. It is known for generous cabin comfort and premium space, alongside a massive 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and a segment-first 135-degree reclining lounge-like rear seating setup. The Windsor EV promises a 381 km claimed range, which means you can get around 280–300 km real-world range, backed by a 38 kWh battery pack.
Tata Punch EV is a perfect all-rounder urban micro-SUV with uncompromised safety. Built on Tata Motors' dedicated Acti.ev electric architecture, it offers a top-notch 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, a 10.25-inch digital cockpit, ventilated seats, and a sunroof. Available in Medium and Long Range versions, offering up to 421 km claimed range, the Tata Punch EV promises effortless daily commutes and occasional intercity trips.
Tata Nexon remained one of the bestselling electric cars in India for quite some time before the competition surged. Buyers seeking a mature, full-sized sub-4-metre compact electric SUV with a proven track record can blindly trust this. The Creative variants of Nexn EV sneak right under the ₹15 lakh slab while still offering a top-notch 5-star safety package, paddle shifters for regenerative braking, and smart connected car technology. It is equipped with a 30 kWh battery pack in the Medium Range trim, providing around 200-230 km of real-world driving range on a single charge.
One of the most underrated electric cars in India, the Citroen eC3 has evolved into the eC3X, which is a no-nonsense, practical EV meant for regular commuting. Priced between ₹11.99 lakh and ₹13.26 lakh (ex-showroom), the Citroen eC3X promises up to 325 km range on a single charge. The eC3X also promises a smooth ride quality and a practical cabin for daily use. Powering this EV is a 29.2 kWh battery pack.
Tata Tiago EV remains one of the most affordable electric cars in India. Interestingly, despite it being affordable, the hatchback doesn't compromise on safety and tech. Budget-conscious buyers who want to maximise their savings can opt for this. Priced well under ₹11 lakh, the top-tier XZ+ Tech Lux variant of Tiago EV offers cruise control, automatic climate control, multi-mode regen, and a 4-star safety rating. Powered by a 24 kWh battery pack, the Tiago EV offers a realistic city range of 180–200 km, which is enough for daily urban use.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.
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