Want to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift? Everything you should know

Tata Motors has launched the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift in India, which comes with a wide range of updates on the design and feature front. Interestingly, the 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh battery packs of the electric hatchback remain the same as the pre-facelifted model, but they have been tuned for better performance, like 40% faster charging. However, the claimed range for the entry-level hatchback has been reduced from before. The new Tiago EV offers a maximum claimed range of 285 km on a single charge, as compared to the previous model's 315 km.

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift has been launched alongside its ICE sibling, and it comes available in four trim choices.

Tata Tiago EV is one of the most affordable electric hatchbacks in India, alongside the MG Comet EV. The homegrown auto giant has introduced the updated Tiago EV at a price range of ₹6.99 lakh to ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), as compared to the pre-facelift model's price range of ₹7.99 lakh to ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in four trim choices: Smart 19, Pure+ 19, Pure+ 24, and Creative+ 24. Also, the 2026 Tiago EV comes with three new colour options - Sobo Surge, Dehradun Dew and Pangong Pulse, along with Pure grey, Pristine White and Daytona Grey.

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: Variant-wise prices, colours & powertrain Variants Battery Colours Price (ex-showroom) Smart 19 19.2 kWh Pure Grey

Pangong Pulse

Pristine White

Daytona Grey ₹ 6.99 lakh Pure+ 19 19.2 kWh Pure Grey

Pangong Pulse

Pristine White

Daytona Grey

Sobo Surge

Dehradun Dew ₹ 8.49 lakh Pure+ 19 24 kWh Pure Grey

Pangong Pulse

Pristine White

Daytona Grey

Sobo Surge

Dehradun Dew ₹ 9.49 lakh Creative+ 24 24 kWh Pure Grey

Pangong Pulse

Pristine White

Daytona Grey

Sobo Surge

Dehradun Dew ₹ 9.99 lakh

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This means the electric hatchback has become further affordable for consumers. The Tiago EV is also available with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme, which brings down the sticker price significantly to ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom), while commanding a battery rental of ₹2.60 for every kilometre driven. Enhancing its appeal as well as a value-for-money proposition to the consumers is the lifetime unlimited kilometre warranty for the battery pack that the OEM is offering.

If you are planning to buy the new Tata Tiago EV, here's a comprehensive look at the variant-wise pricing and powertrains, as well as features you get on every trim.

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: Variant-wise features

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: Variant-wise key features Smart 19 Pure+ 19 / Pure+ 24 (Addition to Smart 19) Creative+ 24 (Addition to Pure+) Exterior Chrome door handles

14-inch steel wheels Follow-me-home headlamps

Approach headlamps

Electrically Adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators

14-inch wheel covers

Shark fin antenna with GPS 14-inch hyperstyle wheels

LED DRLs

LED headlamps

Autofold ORVM

Electric tailgate Interior Digital island cluster

Fabric dashboard

Sporty steering wheel

Premium fabric seats

Front 12V power socket

Under-thigh support seats

Automatic AC

Drive modes: City & Sport

Multi mode regen with regen selector

Drive selection knob

iRA.ev connectivity with 40+ features 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

4 speakers surround system

Steering-mounted controls

Front 65W Type-C USB charger

All 4 power windows 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system

Fabric dashboard

All-door soft-touch fabric

Fabric armrest

Push start/stop button

Cooled glovebox Safety 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensor

TPMS

ISOFIX

High beam alert

Central lock with key HD rear view camera

Day/night IRVM

Rear defogger Automatic headlamps

360-degree HD surround view camera

Blind view monitor

Rain sensing wipers

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Traction control

Hill Hold Control (HHC)

Rear wiper and washer

Front auto defogger

Cruise control

Among the variants of the new Tata Tiago EV, the Creative+ trim, which is the top-end one, seems the most value-for-money. It is not only the fully-loaded top-spec variant, but at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), more affordable than the pre-facelift model's top-end trim. It comes loaded with some key features like a 360-degree surround view camera, a blind-spot monitor, cruise control, hill-hold control and rear AC vents.

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