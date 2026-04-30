5 affordable EVs under 15 lakh I would actually buy for my daily commute

With Indian customers wanting to move towards a more environmentally friendly means of transportation, electric vehicles have grown in prominence in the country. The additional subsidies offered by different state governments when it comes to EVs have made the deal sweeter. However, the high initial cost of acquisition for an electric vehicle often spooks customers away. Here are 5 affordable EVs under ₹10 lakh I would buy for my daily commute:

1 MG Comet EV Engine 17.3 kWh cc Speed 100 kmph View Offers View More Details The smallest car in MG’s product portfolio, the Comet EV, is equipped with a 17.3-kWh battery pack, sending power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 41.43 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. Additionally, the MG Comet EV boasts a range of 230 km. The MG Comet EV measures 2,974 mm in length, 1,505 mm in width and 1,640 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,010 mm, allowing it to zip through tight spaces in traffic. The MG Comet EV is priced at ₹7.62 lakh (ex-showroom) with battery, while the Battery-as-a-Service price of the mini EV is ₹4.99 lakh + ₹3.2 per km rental.

2 Tata Tiago EV Engine 19.2-24 kWh cc Speed 120 kmph View Offers View More Details The Tata Tiago EV is the smallest electric vehicle in Tata’s product portfolio. The Tiago EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 19.2 kWh battery pack and a 24 kWh battery pack. These battery packs send power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 60.34 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, and 73.75 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. The Tata Tiago EV further boasts a range of 250 km with the former and 315 km with the latter. The Tata Tiago EV measures 3,769 mm in length, 1,677 mm in width and 1,536 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,400 mm, allowing its compact size to be manoeuvrable in city traffic. The Tata Tiago EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.99 lakh.

3 Citroen eC3 Engine 29.2 kWh cc Speed 107 kmph View Offers View More Details The Citroen eC3 is the only electric vehicle in the French automaker’s product portfolio. The eC3 is equipped with a 29.2 kWh high-density lithium-ion battery pack, powering a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 56.2 bhp and 143 Nm of torque. Notably, the Citroen eC3 boasts a range of 246 km. The Citroen eC3 is the most expensive electric hatchback on the list, with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.99 lakh. Additionally, the Citroen eC3 measures 3,981 mm in length, 1,733 mm in width and 1,604 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,540 mm, which allows for a comfortable ride in a daily office commute.

4 Tata Punch EV Engine 30-40 KWh cc Speed 154 kmph View Offers View More Details The electrified micro SUV from the house of Tata Motors, the Punch EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 30 kWh battery pack and a 40 kWh battery pack. These battery packs send power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 87.16 bhp and 154 Nm of torque, and 127.3 bhp and 154 Nm of torque. The Tata Punch EV further boasts a range of 375 km with the former and 468 km with the latter. The Tata Punch EV measures 3,880 mm in length, 1,742 mm in width and 1,622 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,445 mm, making it a comfortable daily driver, especially in traffic conditions. The Tata Punch EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.69 lakh, while having a price of ₹6.49 lakh + battery rental of ₹2.6 per km with BaaS.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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