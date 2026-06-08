The Tiago EV Smart 19.2 kWh, featuring a 19.2 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 170 km, is priced at ₹7.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Tiago EV Smart 19.2 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 170 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tiago EV Smart 19.2 kWh is available in 3 colour options: Pangong Pulse, Sobo Surge, Dehradun Dew.
The Tiago EV Smart 19.2 kWh is powered by a 19.2 kWh battery pack that allows for 170 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 110 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Tiago EV Smart 19.2 kWh include the MG Comet EV priced between ₹7.5 Lakhs - 10 Lakhs.
The Tiago EV Smart 19.2 kWh has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Low Fuel Level Warning, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Vehicle Tracking Via App, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Clock and Distance to Empty.