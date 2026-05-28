2026 Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift live launch and latest updates

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift live launch: Tata continues to back hatchbacks despite SUV dominance Even as SUVs continue to dominate the Indian passenger vehicle market, hatchbacks like the Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Swift continue to maintain strong monthly sales. Buyers still value hatchbacks for their compact dimensions, ease of use in city traffic, fuel efficiency, and affordability, helping models like the Tiago remain highly relevant in the market.

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift live launch: Additional features expected across higher trims The updated Tiago range is expected to offer several new convenience features, including rear AC vents, wireless charging, automatic climate control, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, and a 360-degree camera system on higher variants.

Tiago EV expected to remain one of India’s most affordable EVs The Tiago EV continues to play an important role in Tata Motors’ EV strategy by offering one of the most accessible entry points into electric vehicle ownership in India. The facelifted version is expected to strengthen its appeal with more features, improved technology, and a more premium cabin experience.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tata Tiago EV facelift 24 kWh 24 kWh ₹ 7.99 - 11.14 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Tiago 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago EV 24 kWh 24 kWh 315 km 315 km ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 7.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Leapmotor T03 280 km 280 km ₹ 8 - 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Tiago facelift Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.59 - 79 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift live launch: Petrol and CNG powertrains expected to remain mechanically unchanged The updated Tiago lineup is expected to continue with the familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Tata is also likely to retain the factory-fitted CNG option, which continues to attract customers looking for lower running costs in urban environments.

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift live launch: Paddle shifters likely to be offered on the Tiago CNG AMT One of the more interesting updates expected on the facelifted Tiago CNG AMT is the addition of paddle shifters. Tata currently offers paddle shifters on some of its AMT-equipped cars for manual gear control, and their inclusion on the Tiago CNG could help improve driver engagement and it also comes in handy when making quick overtake

Improved charging experience expected on the Tiago EV Tata Motors could also introduce refinements to the Tiago EV’s charging system. Faster charging times, improved thermal management, and better battery optimisation are expected to be among the updates introduced with the facelifted model.

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift live launch: Tiago EV's existing battery pack options The updated Tiago EV is expected to retain the existing 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery pack options. The larger battery variant currently offers a claimed MIDC range of up to 293km, and Tata could further optimise efficiency for better everyday usability.

Tiago EV facelift could deliver more range without a major price increase Reports suggest Tata Motors may improve the Tiago EV’s real-world driving range while maintaining similar pricing. The company is expected to achieve this through revised software calibration, improved battery management systems, and enhanced regenerative braking efficiency, and the battery itself might get a slight boost. We have already seen a similar thing happen to the Punch EV. However, nothing is confirmed as of now.

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift live launch: Refreshed exterior styling expected across the lineup The facelifted Tiago range is expected to feature redesigned front and rear bumpers, revised grille designs, sharper headlamps, and updated tail-lamp detailing. The Tiago EV will continue to feature EV-specific styling cues including a closed-off grille and blue highlights.

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift live launchTata Tiago and Tiago EV launch scheduled for today The updated Tata Tiago and Tiago EV are set to be launched in India today. Both hatchbacks are expected to receive cosmetic upgrades, additional features, and minor technology improvements while retaining their existing powertrain options. Tata is likely to reveal complete pricing and variant details later during the launch event.