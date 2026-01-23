hamburger icon
Tata Xpres Specifications

Tata Xpres is a 5 seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,59,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 1199 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual.
5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Tata Xpres Specs

Tata Xpres comes in one petrol variant and one CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Xpres measures 3,996 mm in length, 1,677 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The ...Read More

Tata Xpres Specifications and Features

CNG
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Revotron 1.2 L
Driving Range
672 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
95 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75.5 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Front Tyres
175/65 R14
Steering Type
Electric
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring Mounted on Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson (Dual Path) Strut Type
Rear Tyres
175/65 R14

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
3996 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1532 mm
Width
1677 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
227 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Manual
Steering Adjustment
Height only
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front Only
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Manual

Storage

Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Front & Rear
Voice Command
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Fabric

Tata Xpres Variants & Price List

Tata Xpres price starts at ₹ 5.59 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 6.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Xpres comes in 2 variants. Tata Xpres's top variant is CNG

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
5.59 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
6.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

