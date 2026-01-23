Tata Xpres Specifications

Tata Xpres comes in one petrol variant and one CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Xpres measures 3,996 mm in length, 1,677 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The ground clearance of Xpres is 165 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Xpres sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tata Xpres price starts at ₹ 5.59 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 6.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Xpres comes in 2 variants. Tata Xpres's top variant is CNG
₹5.59 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
