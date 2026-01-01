|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Xpres Petrol, equipped with a Revotron 1.2 L and Manual, is listed at ₹6.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Xpres offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Xpres Petrol is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 86 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm of torque.
The Xpres Petrol has Steering Adjustment, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Headlight Height Adjuster, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Air Conditioner, Heater, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.