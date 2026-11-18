The Tata Sierra EV has received a five-star rating in the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) crash tests. The electric SUV scored 30.62 points out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 points out of 49 for child occupant protection.

Bharat NCAP assessed the range-topping Empowered A variant with the 75kWh battery and quad-wheel-drive (QWD) system. The agency’s rating, however, covers the entire Sierra EV range, including lower variants. The Tata Sierra EV is priced between ₹18.79 lakh and ₹25.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It competes with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, MG ZS EV and VinFast VF6 in the mid-size EV SUV space.

Crash-test scores

The Sierra EV recorded 14.62 points out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. Its score in the side movable deformable barrier assessment was 16 out of 16, taking its overall adult occupant protection tally to 30.62.

The frontal impact assessment found good protection for the driver and front passenger’s head, chest, pelvis and thighs. The side impact evaluations also recorded good protection for the key body regions of the driver and front passenger.

For child occupant protection, the electric SUV secured 45 out of 49 points. This places the Sierra EV among the Tata models to have earned a five-star Bharat NCAP rating.

Safety equipment and price

Tata offers six airbags as standard across the Sierra EV range. The standard equipment list also includes electronic stability programme (ESP), traction control, ABS with EBD, hill hold and hill descent assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Other features include all-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, adjustable headrests for every seat, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a rear-view camera, rain-sensing wipers and a rear wiper with washer. A manual day-night inside rear-view mirror is also part of the standard fitment.

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