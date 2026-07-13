The Sierra.ev Adventure 75.0 kWh, featuring a 75 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 665 km, is priced at ₹23.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Sierra.ev Adventure 75.0 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 665 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sierra.ev Adventure 75.0 kWh is available in 7 colour options: Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Cloud, Nainital Nocturne, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Rishikesh Rapids.
The Sierra.ev Adventure 75.0 kWh is powered by a 75 kWh battery pack that allows for 665 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 26 mins (120 kW charger). The motor delivers 315 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Sierra.ev Adventure 75.0 kWh include the Mahindra BE 6 priced between ₹18.9 Lakhs - 28.49 Lakhs and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella priced ₹23.6 Lakhs.
The Sierra.ev Adventure 75.0 kWh has Over The Air (OTA) Updates, Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Lights on Vanity Mirrors, Emergency Call Button, Heater, Cruise Control, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors and Keyless Start/ Button Start.