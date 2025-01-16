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HYUNDAI Creta EV Colours

₹18.02 - 24.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Creta EV Colours

Creta EV is available in 10 colours in India - robust emerald matte, titan grey matte, starry night metallic, atlas white metallic, ocean blue metallic, atlas white with black roof, ocean blue matte, abyss black pearl metallic, fiery red pearl metallic and ocean blue metallic with black roof. You can view your favourite Creta EV colour image.

Robust Emerald Matte
Titan Grey Matte
Starry Night Metallic
Atlas White Metallic
Ocean Blue Metallic
Atlas White With Black Roof
Ocean Blue Matte
Abyss Black Pearl Metallic
Fiery Red Pearl Metallic
Ocean Blue Metallic With Black Roof
Robust emerald matte

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Hyundai Creta EV Images

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Hyundai Creta EV Videos

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