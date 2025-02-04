HT Auto
Hyundai Creta EV Front Right Side
Hyundai Creta EV Front View
Hyundai Creta EV Front View 1
Hyundai Creta EV Left Side View 1
Hyundai Creta EV Rear Left Side
Hyundai Creta EV Right Side View 1
Hyundai Creta EV Specifications

Hyundai Creta EV is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 17,99,000 in India. It is available in 6 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
4 out of 5
17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Hyundai Creta EV Specs

Hyundai Creta EV comes in six electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Creta EV measures 4,340 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. A ...Read More

Hyundai Creta EV Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Excellence 51.4 kWh
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
51.4 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
473 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.9 seconds
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Motor Power
126 kW
Drivetrain
FWD
Charging Time
4 Hours 50 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
180 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4340 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm
Height
1655 mm
Width
1790 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
433 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Rear row

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
8
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Granite Gray with Dark Navy
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Hyundai Creta EV Variants & Price List

Hyundai Creta EV price starts at ₹ 17.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 23.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Creta EV comes in 6 variants. Hyundai Creta EV's top variant is Excellence 51.4 kWh.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Executive 42 kWh
17.99 Lakhs*
42 KWh
180 Kmph
390 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Smart 42 kWh
19 Lakhs*
42 KWh
180 Kmph
390 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Smart (O) 42 kWh
19.5 Lakhs*
42 KWh
180 Kmph
390 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Premium 42 kWh
20 Lakhs*
42 KWh
180 Kmph
390 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Smart (O) 51.4 kWh
21.5 Lakhs*
51.4 KWh
180 Kmph
473 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Excellence 51.4 kWh
23.5 Lakhs*
51.4 KWh
180 Kmph
473 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

