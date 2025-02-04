Hyundai Creta EV Specifications

Hyundai Creta EV comes in six electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Creta EV measures 4,340 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Creta EV sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hyundai Creta EV price starts at ₹ 17.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 23.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Creta EV comes in 6 variants. Hyundai Creta EV's top variant is Excellence 51.4 kWh.
₹17.99 Lakhs*
42 KWh
180 Kmph
390 Km
₹19 Lakhs*
42 KWh
180 Kmph
390 Km
₹19.5 Lakhs*
42 KWh
180 Kmph
390 Km
₹20 Lakhs*
42 KWh
180 Kmph
390 Km
₹21.5 Lakhs*
51.4 KWh
180 Kmph
473 Km
₹23.5 Lakhs*
51.4 KWh
180 Kmph
473 Km
Popular Hyundai Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2025
Popular Cars in India 2025
Upcoming Cars in India 2025