The Sierra.ev Adventure 63.0 kWh ACFC, featuring a 63 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 535 km, is priced at ₹22.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Sierra.ev Adventure 63.0 kWh ACFC delivers a claimed single-charge range of 535 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sierra.ev Adventure 63.0 kWh ACFC is available in 7 colour options: Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Cloud, Nainital Nocturne, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Rishikesh Rapids.
The Sierra.ev Adventure 63.0 kWh ACFC is powered by a 63 kWh battery pack that allows for 535 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 315 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Sierra.ev Adventure 63.0 kWh ACFC include the Mahindra BE 6 priced between ₹18.9 Lakhs - 28.49 Lakhs and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella priced ₹23.6 Lakhs.
The Sierra.ev Adventure 63.0 kWh ACFC has Emergency Call Button, Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Cruise Control, Clock and Door Ajar Warning.