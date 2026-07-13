The Sierra.ev Pure 63.0 kWh, featuring a 63 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 535 km, is priced at ₹19.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Sierra.ev Pure 63.0 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 535 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sierra.ev Pure 63.0 kWh is available in 7 colour options: Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Cloud, Nainital Nocturne, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Rishikesh Rapids.
The Sierra.ev Pure 63.0 kWh is powered by a 63 kWh battery pack that allows for 535 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 20-100 % : 25 mins, 110 kW charger. The motor delivers 315 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Sierra.ev Pure 63.0 kWh include the Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ priced between ₹19.45 Lakhs - 26.95 Lakhs and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella priced ₹23.6 Lakhs.
The Sierra.ev Pure 63.0 kWh has Check Vehicle Status via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, One Touch - Up, Headlight Height Adjuster, Heater, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and Front AC.