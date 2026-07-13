The Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh, featuring a 63 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 535 km, is priced at ₹21.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 535 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh is available in 7 colour options: Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Cloud, Nainital Nocturne, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Rishikesh Rapids.
The Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh is powered by a 63 kWh battery pack that allows for 535 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 25 Minutes ( 110 kW charger). The motor delivers 315 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh include the Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ priced between ₹19.45 Lakhs - 26.95 Lakhs and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella priced ₹23.6 Lakhs.
The Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh has Over The Air (OTA) Updates, Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, One Touch - Up, Rear Reading Lamp, Emergency Call Button, Heater, Cruise Control, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors and Keyless Start/ Button Start.