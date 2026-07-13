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Tata Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh

3.6 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
21.01 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh

Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh Prices

The Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh, featuring a 63 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 535 km, is priced at ₹21.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh Range

The Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 535 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh Colours

The Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh is available in 7 colour options: Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Cloud, Nainital Nocturne, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Rishikesh Rapids.

Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh Battery & Range

The Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh is powered by a 63 kWh battery pack that allows for 535 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 25 Minutes ( 110 kW charger). The motor delivers 315 Nm of torque.

Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh include the Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ priced between ₹19.45 Lakhs - 26.95 Lakhs and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella priced ₹23.6 Lakhs.

Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh Specs & Features

The Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh has Over The Air (OTA) Updates, Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, One Touch - Up, Rear Reading Lamp, Emergency Call Button, Heater, Cruise Control, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Tata Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh Price

Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh

₹21.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
85,904
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,01,404
EMI@45,167/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tata Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Home Charger – 7.2 kW AC Wall Box, Portable Charger
Battery Capacity
63 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Front Axle)
Driving Range
535 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
315 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
235 bhp
Drivetrain
RWD
Charging Time
25 Minutes ( 110 kW charger)
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.32 metres
Spare Wheel
No
Front Tyres
225 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Tilt & Telescopic
Front Suspension
Independent Front Suspension with McPherson Strut and Stabilizer bar
Rear Suspension
Independent Multilink Rear Suspension with Stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
225 / 60 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
205 mm
Length
4340 mm
Wheelbase
2730 mm
Height
1750 mm
Width
1841 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
622 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Mobile Application Features

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Location Based Services
Valet Mode
Phone app
iRA.ev App

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Air Purifier
PM 2.5
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Drive Modes Names
3 - Eco, City & Sport
Auto Dimming IRVM
Manual Rear View Mirror
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Pillars)
Drive Modes Count
3

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
All Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Lifetime / Unlimited Km
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000 Kms

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Speakers
4 Speakers, 4 Tweeters
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Touch Screen Size
10.25"
Voice Command
Yes
Display
HD Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Yes
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Driver Armrest
Yes
Tata Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh EMI
EMI40,651 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
18,91,263
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
18,91,263
Interest Amount
5,47,774
Payable Amount
24,39,037

Tata Sierra.ev other Variants

Sierra.ev Pure 63.0 kWh

₹19.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,79,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
81,487
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,76,987
EMI@42,493/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Sierra.ev Pure 63.0 kWh ACFC

₹20.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,28,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
83,291
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,27,791
EMI@43,585/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh ACFC

₹21.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,48,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
87,707
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,52,207
EMI@46,259/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra.ev Adventure 63.0 kWh

₹22.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
89,584
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,05,084
EMI@47,396/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra.ev Adventure 63.0 kWh ACFC

₹22.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,48,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
91,387
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,55,887
EMI@48,488/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra.ev Adventure 75.0 kWh

₹23.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,19,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,12,721
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,48,221
EMI@50,472/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra.ev Adventure 75.0 kWh ACFC

₹23.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,68,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,14,610
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,99,110
EMI@51,566/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra.ev Empowered 63.0 kWh

₹23.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,79,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
96,208
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,91,708
EMI@51,407/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra.ev Empowered 63.0 kWh ACFC

₹24.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,28,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
98,012
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,42,512
EMI@52,499/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra.ev Empowered 75.0 kWh

₹25.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,79,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,18,891
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,14,391
EMI@54,044/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra.ev Empowered 75.0 kWh ACFC

₹25.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,28,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,20,780
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,65,280
EMI@55,138/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra.ev Empowered A 75.0 kWh

₹26.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,79,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,22,747
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,18,247
EMI@56,276/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra.ev Empowered A 75.0 kWh ACFC

₹26.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,28,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,24,636
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,69,136
EMI@57,370/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra.ev Empowered AWD 75.0 kWh

₹27.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,99,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,27,374
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,42,874
EMI@58,955/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra.ev Empowered AWD A 75.0 kWh ACFC

₹27.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,48,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,29,264
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,93,764
EMI@60,049/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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Sierra.evvsUrban Cruiser Ebella
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