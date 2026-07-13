The Sierra.ev Empowered A 75.0 kWh ACFC, featuring a 75 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 665 km, is priced at ₹26.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Sierra.ev Empowered A 75.0 kWh ACFC delivers a claimed single-charge range of 665 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sierra.ev Empowered A 75.0 kWh ACFC is available in 7 colour options: Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Cloud, Nainital Nocturne, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Rishikesh Rapids.
The Sierra.ev Empowered A 75.0 kWh ACFC is powered by a 75 kWh battery pack that allows for 665 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 315 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Sierra.ev Empowered A 75.0 kWh ACFC include the Mahindra BE 6 priced between ₹18.9 Lakhs - 28.49 Lakhs and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella priced ₹23.6 Lakhs.
The Sierra.ev Empowered A 75.0 kWh ACFC has Emergency Call Button, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Headlight Height Adjuster, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater and Average Speed.