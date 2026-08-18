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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles ⁠planning To Buy Mahindra Be 6 Sporteq? Variant Wise Powertrains Explained

⁠Planning to buy Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq? Variant-wise powertrains explained

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 18 Aug 2026, 16:40 pm
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Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is available in three battery pack options: 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh.

Mahinda BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition Image
Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is available in three battery pack options: 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh.
Mahinda BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition Image
Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is available in three battery pack options: 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh.
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ
EMI starting at just
₹25,500/ month
Check Eligibility

Forula EMahindra has launched the BE 6 Sporteq, which comes as the latest iteration of the popular electric SUV. The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq comes with the standard silhouette of the BE 6, but ramps up the appeal with clear, distinctive elements. On the powertrain front, the Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq gets three different battery pack choices: 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh, available across a total of 10 distinct configuration variants, spanning core sport-tech models, a launch edition and Formula E sibling variants.

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you explaining the powertrain configuration you get with each variant of the electric SUV.

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Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq: Variant-wise powertrain & specifications

The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is available in variants like One, Two, Three, Formula E, Three+, Four, Launch Edition, Formula E Four, etc. These variants are available across three different battery pack options: 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh. The drivetrain for all these variants is a rear-wheel drive (RWD) unit.

Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq: Variant-wise powertrain & specification
VariantsOneTwoThree / FEThree+Four / Launch Edition / FE Four
Battery pack59 kWhThree: 59 kWh and 70 kWh / FE: 79 kWh70 kWh, 79 kWh79 kWh
Power59 kWh: 228 bhp | 70 kWh: 241 bhp | 79 kWh: 281 bhp
Torque380 Nm
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive (RWD)
Regen levelL0, L1, L2, L3L0, L1, L2, L3 & Auto
Drive modesDefault, Range, Everyday, Race, Custom and Snow
Range (MIDC P1 + P2)59 kWh: 548 km | 70 kWh: 651 km | 79 kWh: 683 km

The One and Two variants are available with the 59 kWh battery pack, while the Three gets both 59 kWh and 70 kWh units. The Formula E, Four, Launch Edition, and Formula E Four come with a 79 kWh unit. On the other hand, the Three+ variant gets both 70 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options.

The 59 kWh battery pack promises 228 bhp peak power, while the 70 kWh and 79 kWh units offer 241 bhp and 281 bhp peak power. The torque output from the EV is 380 Nm. Speaking of range, the 59 kWh battery pack variant offers up to 548 km range, while the 70 kWh and 79 kWh variants offer 651 km and 683 km range, respectively.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 18 Aug 2026, 16:40 pm IST
TAGS: Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Mahindra BE 6 Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq

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