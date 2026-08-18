⁠Planning to buy Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq? Variant-wise powertrains explained

Forula E Mahindra has launched the BE 6 Sporteq , which comes as the latest iteration of the popular electric SUV. The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq comes with the standard silhouette of the BE 6, but ramps up the appeal with clear, distinctive elements. On the powertrain front, the Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq gets three different battery pack choices: 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh, available across a total of 10 distinct configuration variants, spanning core sport-tech models, a launch edition and Formula E sibling variants.

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you explaining the powertrain configuration you get with each variant of the electric SUV.

Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq: Variant-wise powertrain & specifications

The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is available in variants like One, Two, Three, Formula E, Three+, Four, Launch Edition, Formula E Four, etc. These variants are available across three different battery pack options: 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh. The drivetrain for all these variants is a rear-wheel drive (RWD) unit.

Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq: Variant-wise powertrain & specification Variants One Two Three / FE Three+ Four / Launch Edition / FE Four Battery pack 59 kWh Three: 59 kWh and 70 kWh / FE: 79 kWh 70 kWh, 79 kWh 79 kWh Power 59 kWh: 228 bhp | 70 kWh: 241 bhp | 79 kWh: 281 bhp Torque 380 Nm Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) Regen level L0, L1, L2, L3 L0, L1, L2, L3 & Auto Drive modes Default, Range, Everyday, Race, Custom and Snow Range (MIDC P1 + P2) 59 kWh: 548 km | 70 kWh: 651 km | 79 kWh: 683 km

The One and Two variants are available with the 59 kWh battery pack, while the Three gets both 59 kWh and 70 kWh units. The Formula E, Four, Launch Edition, and Formula E Four come with a 79 kWh unit. On the other hand, the Three+ variant gets both 70 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options.

The 59 kWh battery pack promises 228 bhp peak power, while the 70 kWh and 79 kWh units offer 241 bhp and 281 bhp peak power. The torque output from the EV is 380 Nm. Speaking of range, the 59 kWh battery pack variant offers up to 548 km range, while the 70 kWh and 79 kWh variants offer 651 km and 683 km range, respectively.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: