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Planning to buy Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq? Here’s your complete monthly EMI guide

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2026, 10:34 am
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Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is available with 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options.

Mahinda BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition Image
Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is available with 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options.
Mahinda BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition Image
Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is available with 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options.
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ
EMI starting at just
₹25,500/ month
Check Eligibility

Mahindra has just launched the BE 6 Sporteq in India, which is essentially a beefed-up version of the Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV. The all-new Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq has been launched at a price ranging between 19.45 lakh and 26.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV is available with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) option as well, which brings down the upfront cost significantly. Available in multiple variants, the BaaS is offered only on the Sporteq One and Sporteq Two trim options. With the BaaS on offer, the Sporteq One and Sporteq Two cost 11.45 lakh and 12.95 lakh, while the battery rental charge under this scheme is 3.75 per kilometre.

Designed to be a smart, software-defined vehicle, the new Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq blends high performance with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to elevate the driving experience. If you have been planning to buy the Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

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Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI payable for the Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq, we have considered the base and top-end variants of the electric SUV, which are the One and Launch Edition, priced at 19.45 lakh and 26.95 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price for both the variants, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The Repayment tenure has been considered as 48 months.

Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantLoan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq One 19.45 lakh9.5%48 months 48,865
Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition 26.95 lakh 67,707

According to the calculation, if you opt for the base variant, the monthly EMI payable will be 48,865. On the other hand, for the top-end trim, the monthly EMI payable will be 67,707.

However, the buyers must note that the monthly EMI vary depending on multiple factors. These include the variant selected, amount of down payment, amount of loan taken, rate of interest, repayment tenure, etc.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2026, 10:34 am IST
TAGS: Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Mahindra BE 6

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