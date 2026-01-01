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Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ FE 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
26.61 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

BE 6 SPORTEQ FE 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

BE 6 SPORTEQ FE 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger Prices

The BE 6 SPORTEQ FE 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger, featuring a 59 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 683 km, is priced at ₹26.61 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

BE 6 SPORTEQ FE 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger Range

The BE 6 SPORTEQ FE 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger delivers a claimed single-charge range of 683 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

BE 6 SPORTEQ FE 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger Battery & Range

The BE 6 SPORTEQ FE 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger is powered by a 59 kWh battery pack that allows for 683 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 360 Nm of torque.

BE 6 SPORTEQ FE 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the BE 6 SPORTEQ FE 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger include the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella priced ₹23.6 Lakhs.

BE 6 SPORTEQ FE 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger Specs & Features

The BE 6 SPORTEQ FE 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Trip Meter, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Power Windows, Driver Armrest Storage, Cornering Headlights, Heater, Cruise Control and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ FE 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger Price

BE 6 SPORTEQ FE 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹26.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,20,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,24,328
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,60,828
EMI@57,192/mo
Add to Compare
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Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ FE 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
59 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Rear Axle)
Driving Range
683 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
282 bhp
Drivetrain
RWD
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres
Front Tyres
20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
McPherson strut i-link independent suspension & stabilizer bar,Intelligent Adaptive Suspension
Rear Suspension
Multi-link (5-link) independent suspension & stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
20

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
207 mm (unladen)
Length
4371 mm
Wheelbase
2775 mm
Height
1907 mm
Width
1627 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
6 - Default, Range, Everyday, Race, Custom and Snow
Drive Modes Count
6

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Yes
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Yes
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ FE 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger EMI
EMI51,472 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
23,94,745
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
23,94,745
Interest Amount
6,93,600
Payable Amount
30,88,345

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ other Variants

BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh

₹20.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,45,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
83,916
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,45,416
EMI@43,964/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹21.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,20,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
86,677
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,23,177
EMI@45,635/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ Two 59.0 kWh

₹22.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,95,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
89,437
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,00,937
EMI@47,307/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ Two 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹22.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,70,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
92,197
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,78,697
EMI@48,978/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ Three 59.0 kWh

₹23.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,95,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
93,117
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,04,617
EMI@49,535/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ Three 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹23.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,70,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
95,877
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,82,377
EMI@51,207/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ Three 70.0 kWh

₹24.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,95,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,15,651
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,27,151
EMI@52,169/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ Three 70.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹25.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,70,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,18,544
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,05,044
EMI@53,843/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ Three Plus 70.0 kWh

₹25.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,95,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,19,508
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,31,008
EMI@54,401/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ FE 79.0 kWh

₹25.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,45,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,21,436
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,82,936
EMI@55,517/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ Three Plus 70.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹26.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,70,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,22,400
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,08,900
EMI@56,075/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ Three Plus 79.0 kWh

₹26.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,95,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,23,364
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,34,864
EMI@56,634/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ Three Plus 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹27.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,70,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,26,256
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,12,756
EMI@58,308/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ Four 79.0 kWh

₹28.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,95,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,31,076
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,42,576
EMI@61,098/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ Launch Edition 79.0 kWh

₹28.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,95,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,31,076
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,42,576
EMI@61,098/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ FE Four 79.0 kWh

₹28.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,95,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,31,076
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,42,576
EMI@61,098/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ Launch Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹29.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,70,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,33,968
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,20,468
EMI@62,772/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ Four 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹29.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,70,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,33,968
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,20,468
EMI@62,772/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ FE Four 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹29.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,70,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,33,968
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,20,468
EMI@62,772/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Alternatives

VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
+1
BE 6 SPORTEQvsVF7
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

23.6 Lakhs
+4
BE 6 SPORTEQvsUrban Cruiser Ebella
Tata Sierra.ev

Tata Sierra.ev

18.79 - 26.48 Lakhs
+2
BE 6 SPORTEQvsSierra.ev
Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV

21.49 - 30.23 Lakhs
BE 6 SPORTEQvsHarrier EV
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs
+5
BE 6 SPORTEQvsXEV 9e
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

18.02 - 24.7 Lakhs
+3
BE 6 SPORTEQvsCreta EV

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