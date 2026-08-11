Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq teased with updated interior; Debut on August 15

Mahindra Electric has just released a new teaser video showcasing a new version of the BE 6 electric SUV. The EV maker has christened the new edition as ‘Sporteq’. In the teaser video, the Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is shown with a refreshed interior theme and new features borrowed from its elder sibling, the Mahindra XEV 9e .

What has changed?

The new edition is slated to make its debut on 15 August. In the video, the carmaker has highlighted a new Tan and Black interior colour, improving the overall appeal of the space. Additionally, the new edition of the SUV also brings a triple-screen setup. In the video, the exterior also appears to be in a new matte silver or grey shade, paired with gloss-black elements.

The air-conditioning vents have been redesigned to feature slim horizontal vents that span across the dashboard and connect to the door panels, replacing the previous layout. Expect the pricing and the full list of features to be revealed on August 15.

A glimpse of the refreshed interiors.

Also Read : Mahindra Vision S and X spotted ahead of the official unveil

What remains the same?

While the Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Edition is expected to feature several internal updates, it will likely retain the same powertrain as the standard BE 6. The standard model offers a choice between 59 kWh and 69 kWh battery packs. Previous special editions like the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition and the Mahindra BE 6 Rally E Edition included a larger 79 kWh battery, which we anticipate will also be available in the BE 6 Sporteq. Moreover, it is expected to provide a claimed range of up to 683 kilometres on a single charge.

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