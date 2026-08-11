Mahindra Vision S and X spotted ahead of the official unveil

Mahindra is gearing up to expand its SUV portfolio with two new models from its Freedom_NU family. The upcoming Mahindra Vision S and Vision X have been spotted ahead of their official unveil, offering a closer look at the production versions of the concepts showcased last year.

The two SUVs are part of a four-model concept lineup that also includes the Vision T and Vision SXT. While Mahindra has already filed design patents for the Vision X, Vision S has been spotted testing on Indian roads in heavy camouflage.

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Mahindra Vision S: What to expect

The Vision S is expected to sit between the XUV 3XO and Scorpio in Mahindra's SUV lineup. Recent test mules have revealed several production-ready details, including the front-end design.

The latest prototype appears to feature square LED headlamp elements inspired by the concept. The SUV also retains an upright stance, squared-off bodywork and a rear-mounted spare wheel, giving it a rugged appearance.

The Vision S will be based on Mahindra's Freedom_NU architecture. The modular platform has been developed to accommodate multiple powertrains, including petrol, diesel and electric options.

Diesel engine confirmed

A previous test mule of the Vision S featured what appeared to be an AdBlue filler cap. Since AdBlue is used in modern diesel vehicles for emissions control, this suggests that a diesel engine will be offered with the SUV.

Mahindra has already confirmed that the Freedom_NU platform will support internal combustion as well as electric powertrains. The production version is expected to offer more than one engine option, although detailed specifications have not been revealed yet.

Cabin could retain concept-inspired elements

Earlier spy shots have also provided glimpses of the Vision S's cabin. The production SUV is expected to carry forward several elements from the concept, including uniquely styled AC vents, physical shortcut buttons, redesigned seats and a three-spoke steering wheel.

The concept also featured a panoramic sunroof and a 60:40 split-folding rear seat. Its dashboard featured a modern dual-screen layout, although the exact equipment list for the production SUV is yet to be confirmed.

Mahindra Vision X: Sub-4m SUV in the making

The Vision X is expected to be the smaller of the four Freedom_NU concepts and could become Mahindra's next sub-4m SUV. It is expected to sit above the XUV 3XO or potentially replace it in the company's lineup.

Mahindra has already filed the design patent for the Vision X in India. The patented design remains close to the concept showcased last year, retaining its sporty proportions, aggressive front fascia, sculpted sides and sharp rear profile.

The SUV is also expected to feature sleek exterior mirrors and a design that closely follows the styling language established by the Vision X concept.

The Vision S has a very boxy silhouette, which has been retained from the concept version. (X / @Piyush_4405)

Electric version could arrive first

The Freedom_NU platform is designed to accommodate different powertrains, meaning the Vision X could be offered with both internal combustion and electric powertrains.

The electric version is expected to arrive before the petrol-powered model. It could also eventually replace the XUV 3XO EV as Mahindra's sub-4m electric SUV.

The Vision X is expected to borrow some interior elements from the BE 6, including a dual-screen setup and a similar steering wheel design. However, equipment could be pared back compared to the BE 6 to keep the smaller SUV positioned at a lower price point.

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