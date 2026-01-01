Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Three 70.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES Engine & Transmission Battery Capacity 59 kWh Electric Motor Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Rear Axle) Driving Range 651 km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 360 Nm Transmission Automatic Max Power (bhp@rpm) 228 bhp Drivetrain RWD Battery Type Lithium Ion Fuel Type Electric Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5 metres Front Tyres 245 / 55 R19 Wheels Alloy Wheels Front Suspension McPherson strut i-link independent suspension & stabilizer bar,Passive suspension with FDD & MTV-CL Rear Suspension Multi-link (5-link) independent suspension & stabilizer bar Rear Tyres 245 / 55 R19 Capacity No of Seating Rows 2 Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 5 Doors Dimensions & Weight Ground Clearance 207 mm (unladen) Length 4371 mm Wheelbase 2775 mm Height 1907 mm Width 1627 mm Comfort & Convenience Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Air Purifier No Heater Yes Cruise Control Yes Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Drive Modes Names 6 - Default, Range, Everyday, Race, Custom and Snow Drive Modes Count 6 Instrumentation Trip Meter Yes Average Speed Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Yes Locks & Security Child Safety Lock Yes Central Locking Yes Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Body Kit Unibody/Monocoque Frame Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Power Windows Yes One Touch -Down Yes Rain-sensing Wipers Yes Rear Defogger Yes Boot-lid Opener Yes One Touch - Up Yes Storage Driver Armrest Storage Yes Lighting Cornering Headlights No Headlights LED Tail Lights LED Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Daytime Running Lights Yes Automatic Head Lamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication Steering mounted controls Yes Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Yes Safety Airbags 6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side) ADAS No Overspeed Warning 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Armrest Yes