The BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh, featuring a 59 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 548 km, is priced at ₹20.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 548 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh is powered by a 59 kWh battery pack that allows for 548 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 20 Minutes. The motor delivers 380 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh include the Mahindra BE 6 priced between ₹18.9 Lakhs - 28.49 Lakhs and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella priced ₹23.6 Lakhs.
The BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Trip Meter, Central Locking, Automatic Head Lamps, Cruise Control, Average Speed, Clock and Headlight Height Adjuster.