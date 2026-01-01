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Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh

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20.45 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh

BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh Prices

The BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh, featuring a 59 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 548 km, is priced at ₹20.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh Range

The BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 548 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh Battery & Range

The BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh is powered by a 59 kWh battery pack that allows for 548 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 20 Minutes. The motor delivers 380 Nm of torque.

BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh include the Mahindra BE 6 priced between ₹18.9 Lakhs - 28.49 Lakhs and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella priced ₹23.6 Lakhs.

BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh Specs & Features

The BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Trip Meter, Central Locking, Automatic Head Lamps, Cruise Control, Average Speed, Clock and Headlight Height Adjuster.

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh Price

BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh

₹20.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,45,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
83,916
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,44,916
EMI@43,953/mo
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Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
59 kWh
Driving Range
548 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
228 bhp
Drivetrain
RWD
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Charging Time
20 Minutes
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres
Rear Suspension
Multi-link (5-link) independent suspension & stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
McPherson strut i-link independent suspension & stabilizer bar,Passive suspension with FDD & MTV-CL

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
207 mm (unladen)
Length
4371 mm
Wheelbase
2775 mm
Height
1907 mm
Width
1627 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Drive Modes Names
6 - Default, Range, Everyday, Race, Custom and Snow

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Clock
Yes

Locks & Security

Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Rear Defogger
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No

Lighting

Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
No
Speakers
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ One 59.0 kWh EMI
EMI39,558 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
18,40,424
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
18,40,424
Interest Amount
5,33,049
Payable Amount
23,73,473

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ other Variants

BE 6 SPORTEQ Two 59.0 kWh

₹22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,95,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
89,437
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,00,437
EMI@47,296/mo
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Close

BE 6 SPORTEQ Three 59.0 kWh

₹23.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,95,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
93,117
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,04,117
EMI@49,524/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ Three 70.0 kWh

₹24.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,95,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,15,651
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,26,651
EMI@52,158/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ Three Plus 70.0 kWh

₹25.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,95,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,19,508
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,30,508
EMI@54,390/mo
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View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ FE 79.0 kWh

₹25.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,45,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,21,436
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,82,436
EMI@55,507/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ Three Plus 79.0 kWh

₹26.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,95,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,23,364
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,34,364
EMI@56,623/mo
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View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ FE Four 79.0 kWh

₹28.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,95,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,31,076
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,42,076
EMI@61,087/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ Launch Edition 79.0 kWh

₹28.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,95,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,31,076
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,42,076
EMI@61,087/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BE 6 SPORTEQ Four 79.0 kWh

₹28.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,95,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,31,076
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,42,076
EMI@61,087/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Alternatives

Mahindra BE 6

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18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

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23.6 Lakhs
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VinFast VF7

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Tata Sierra.ev

18.79 - 26.48 Lakhs
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Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV

21.49 - 30.23 Lakhs
BE 6 SPORTEQvsHarrier EV
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

18.02 - 24.7 Lakhs
+3
BE 6 SPORTEQvsCreta EV

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