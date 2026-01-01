Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Four 79.0 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES Engine & Transmission Battery Capacity 79 kWh Driving Range 683 km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 380 Nm Transmission Automatic Max Power (bhp@rpm) 282 bhp Drivetrain RWD Charging Time 20 Minutes Battery Type Lithium Ion Fuel Type Electric Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5 metres Front Suspension McPherson strut i-link independent suspension & stabilizer bar,Intelligent adaptive suspension & MTV-CL tech Rear Suspension Multi-link (5-link) independent suspension & stabilizer bar Dimensions & Weight Ground Clearance 207 mm (unladen) Length 4371 mm Wheelbase 2775 mm Height 1907 mm Width 1627 mm Capacity No of Seating Rows 2 Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 5 Doors Comfort & Convenience Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Cruise Control Yes Drive Modes Names 6 - Default, Range, Everyday, Race, Custom and Snow Instrumentation Trip Meter Yes Average Speed Yes Clock Yes Locks & Security Central Locking Yes Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Rain-sensing Wipers Yes Rear Defogger Yes Storage Driver Armrest Storage Yes Lighting Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Daytime Running Lights Yes Automatic Head Lamps Yes Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Yes Safety Airbags 6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side) Seat Belt Warning Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Armrest Yes