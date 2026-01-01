The BE 6 SPORTEQ Three Plus 79.0 kWh, featuring a 79 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 683 km, is priced at ₹26.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The BE 6 SPORTEQ Three Plus 79.0 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 683 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The BE 6 SPORTEQ Three Plus 79.0 kWh is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack that allows for 683 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 20 Minutes. The motor delivers 380 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the BE 6 SPORTEQ Three Plus 79.0 kWh include the Mahindra BE 6 priced between ₹18.9 Lakhs - 28.49 Lakhs and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella priced ₹23.6 Lakhs.
The BE 6 SPORTEQ Three Plus 79.0 kWh has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Trip Meter, Central Locking, Rain-sensing Wipers, Driver Armrest Storage, Daytime Running Lights, Cruise Control, Average Speed, Clock and Rear Defogger.