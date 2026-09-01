Scorpio-N, BE 6 Sporteq help Mahindra rake in 50% YoY growth in August

n Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) announced that it posted 50% year-on-year (YoY) wholesale growth in the domestic passenger vehicle market in August. The homegrown auto major that sells some of the most popular SUVs in the country has clocked 59,257 units last month, as compared to 39,399 units registered in the same month of FY26. These

Mahindra, in an official communication, stated that the automaker has recorded 294,050 units between April and August of FY27, as compared to 241,337 units sold during the same period of last financial year. This means the auto OEM clocked a 22% YoY growth. The sales performance during the aforementioned period includes sales of both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles as well as electric vehicles of the auto company.

Speaking on this sales performance, Mahindra has attributed the positive consumer demand for models like the Scorpio-N, BE 6 Sporteq, etc. Velusamy R, President of Automotive Business at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said that demand for utility vehicles continues to remain strong across the automaker's portfolio. “In August, we achieved SUV sales of 59257 units, delivering growth of 50%, and total vehicle sales stood at 107648, a 42% YoY growth. Demand continues to remain strong across our portfolio, with the updated Scorpio-N and BE 6 Sporteq receiving strong market response from customers," he said.

Mahindra is hopeful to continue with this momentum in the coming months as well. The recovered monsoon rain, upcoming festive season, and sustained demand owing to the effect of the GST rate cuts announced during the festive season last year are expected to play key roles in the positive sales performance in the coming months. "We look forward to building on this momentum during the festive season," said Velusamy R while speaking about the auto manufacturer's sales projection in the coming months.

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