Tesla recalls 20,349 Model 3 and Model Y cars in the US

Tesla is recalling a total of 20,349 vehicles in the US after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found that their low-beam headlights can exceed the permitted maximum light output. The excessive brightness could reduce visibility for oncoming traffic, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall campaign covers Tesla Model 3 cars from the 2017-2023 model years and Model Y SUVs built between 2020 and 2023. NHTSA said the affected vehicles do not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 108, which covers vehicle lighting and related equipment.

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India impact remains unclear

The Model Y is also sold in India, but there is currently no word of this particular headlight recall extending to the Indian markets.

An India recall also appears highly unlikely based on the model years listed in the recall notification. Tesla began selling the Model Y in India only in 2025, meaning the vehicles currently offered in the country fall outside the 2020-2023 model-year range covered by this recall. Tesla launched the updated Model Y in India with prices starting at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tesla owners in US markets will have to use the company's VIN recall search to check whether their individual vehicle is covered by an active safety campaign.

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Regulatory scrutiny continues

The latest recall comes as Tesla remains under regulatory scrutiny in the US. At the end of July, NHTSA opened a preliminary investigation covering around 1.2 million Tesla vehicles following reports of front suspension components failing and potentially causing a loss of steering control. The investigation involves certain 2018-2020 Model 3 and 2021-2023 Model Y vehicles.

NHTSA said it had received 156 complaints involving detachment of the front lower lateral link. Most reports indicated there was no warning before the failure, although some owners reported unusual noises. The agency said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths linked to the issue when the investigation was opened.

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