The Model Y L Premium AWD, featuring a 60 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 681 km, is priced at ₹64.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Model Y L Premium AWD delivers a claimed single-charge range of 681 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Model Y L Premium AWD is available in 6 colour options: Stealth Grey, Diamond Black, Pearl White Multi Coat, Ultra Red, Glacier Blue, Cosmic Silver.
The Model Y L Premium AWD is powered by a 60 kWh battery pack that allows for 681 km of claimed range per charge.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Model Y L Premium AWD include the Volvo EX40 priced ₹56.1 Lakhs and the Kia EV6 priced ₹65.97 Lakhs.
The Model Y L Premium AWD has Heater, Gear Indicator, Boot-lid Opener, Follow me home headlamps, Cruise Control, Rear AC, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Clock.