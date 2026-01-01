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VOLVO EX40 Crystal White Black Roof Colour

₹56.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Specs
Colours
Variants

EX40 Crystal White Black Roof Colour

Saga Green Black Roof
Crystal White Black Roof
Fjord Blue Black Roof
Onyx Black
Cloud Blue Black Roof
Crystal white black roof

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Volvo EX40 Images

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