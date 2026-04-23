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TESLA Model Y Glacier Blue Colour

₹59.89 - 67.89 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Model Y Glacier Blue Colour

Stealth Grey
Diamond Black
Pearl White Multi Coat
Ultra Red
Glacier Blue
Cosmic Silver
Glacier blue

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Tesla Model Y Images

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Tesla Model Y Videos

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How many people can the Tesla Model Y L accommodate?
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How many people can the Tesla Model Y L accommodate?

Tesla Model Y L: Boot Space Check
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Tesla Model Y L: Boot Space Check

Tesla Model Y Boot Space Test
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Tesla Model Y Boot Space Test

Tesla Model Y Auto Park Assist Feature Tested ✌️
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Tesla Model Y Auto Park Assist Feature Tested ✌️

Tesla Model Y Braking Test 🤯
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Tesla Model Y Braking Test 🤯

Tesla Model Y Rear Camera Tested 🤩
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Tesla Model Y Rear Camera Tested 🤩

Tesla Model Y Ground Clearance Test On Indian Roads 💥☝️🚀
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Tesla Model Y Ground Clearance Test On Indian Roads 💥☝️🚀

Tesla has inaugurated its first Supercharger station in India. Here&#39;s how to use on a Tesla Model Y
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Tesla has inaugurated its first Supercharger station in India. Here&#39;s how to use on a Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y: India Prices vs Global Rates. Would you be interested in buying? Let us know
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Tesla Model Y: India Prices vs Global Rates. Would you be interested in buying? Let us know

Tesla Model Y arrives in India! Here’s what you need to know
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Tesla Model Y arrives in India! Here’s what you need to know

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