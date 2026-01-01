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EX40
Price
Specs & Features
Range
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Alternatives
VOLVO
EX40 Fjord Blue Black Roof Colour
₹56.1 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
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EX40 Fjord Blue Black Roof Colour
Fjord blue black roof
Explore Color Options For EX40 Alternatives
BYD Sealion 7
₹
49.4 - 54.9 Lakhs
Check Offers
Sealion 7 Colours
BMW iX1 LWB
₹
49 Lakhs
Check Offers
EX40
vs
iX1 LWB
UPCOMING
Hyundai Staria Electric
₹
50 - 60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
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Tesla Model Y
₹
59.89 - 67.89 Lakhs
+1
Check Offers
Model Y Colours
Kia EV6
₹
65.97 Lakhs
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EV6 Colours
Hyundai Ioniq 5
₹
46.05 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ioniq 5 Colours
Volvo EX40 Images
20 images
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EX40 Images
Popular Volvo Cars
Popular
Volvo XC90
₹
97.8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Volvo EX30
₹
41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Volvo XC60
₹
68.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Volvo Cars
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Volvo EX40 Colours